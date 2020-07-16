All apartments in Harrison
600 cape may st. 100
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

600 cape may st. 100

600 Cape May St · (201) 822-1248
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Cape May St, Harrison, NJ 07029
Harrison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 100 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Vermella Building: Harrison Luxury Living - Property Id: 6434

Dan Silverman and Mike Reichel of the Silverman-Reichel Team, of Liberty Realty are the Hudson County area's premier luxury rental managers. We pride ourselves on having access to all of the newest and hottest luxury rental properties in Hudson County. We will show you the best of the best in an organized and helpful fashion.

**If you are interested in The specific unit that is advertised, please reach out as soon as possible so we can start working on showing you the best of the best.***

Let the Silverman-Reichel Team be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **Luxury Apartments often have ZERO broker fee associated, but sometimes a partial fee exists** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 131 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6434
Property Id 6434

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5902123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 cape may st. 100 have any available units?
600 cape may st. 100 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 600 cape may st. 100 currently offering any rent specials?
600 cape may st. 100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 cape may st. 100 pet-friendly?
No, 600 cape may st. 100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrison.
Does 600 cape may st. 100 offer parking?
No, 600 cape may st. 100 does not offer parking.
Does 600 cape may st. 100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 cape may st. 100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 cape may st. 100 have a pool?
No, 600 cape may st. 100 does not have a pool.
Does 600 cape may st. 100 have accessible units?
No, 600 cape may st. 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 cape may st. 100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 cape may st. 100 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 cape may st. 100 have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 cape may st. 100 does not have units with air conditioning.
