Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:38 PM

311 WILLIAM ST

311 William St · (973) 686-7777
Location

311 William St, Harrison, NJ 07029
Harrison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newer construction and well maintained in a desirable section of Harrington. Close to shopping centers and schools. Commuters paradize - Easy commute to NY City, NJIT and Rutgers. Stunning Three bed room Two Bath spacious 2nd floor unit features LR, Dining Room with one car parking. Hardwood floors, eat in Kitchen, all large rooms. Master BR with large closet. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Commuter's paradise. Close to Rt 21, 280 and Parkway.Colonial Style Property located in the Desirable section of Harrison. Hardwood floor throughout. Entrance to Large living room, dining room and updated modern eat in kitchen. Credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

