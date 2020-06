Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities doorman pool

FABULOUS UPDATED CORNER UNIT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT IN THE PRESTIGIOUS BRISTOL HOUSE ! THE "C" LINE IS THE LARGEST 2 BR IN THE BUILDING. SITUATED IN THE HEART OF PROSPECT AVENUE WITH NEWER APPLIANCES ITS VERY SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT. NEWER FLOORS AND UPDATED BATHS. NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION AT DOOR. 24/7 HR DOORMAN, HEATED SALT WATER POOL. JUST MOVE IN.