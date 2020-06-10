78 LYDIA DR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Lavish and visually stunning, this gracious south-facing 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse accentuates a suburban feel with its Bergen Model layout. Few units face South which allows for great sunlight all day long. Optimizing in an exceptional design, this home caters: two levels stretching across 1482 SqFt, top quality solid wood flooring on both levels, an integrated chef's kitchen with high end SS appliances, stunning Master suite, lots of closet space, washer/dryer in unit, spacious bedrooms and the luxury to unwind. Located in the Jacobs & Bulls Ferry community, this community offers 2 outdoor pools, Jacuzzi, 24hr security, free shuttle to/from ferry terminal, & easy access to NYC with bus stop right across the street. Don't miss out!