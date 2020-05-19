41 LYDIA DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Discover pure luxury in this EXTREMELY RARE, corner unit, with DIRECT EAST VIEWS! This impeccable 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, Bergen model, townhouse is located in the highly sought after Jacobs & Bulls Ferry! Stretching across 1,444 sqft, this home features top of the line finishes including; gleaming hardwood floors upstairs, direct East views of NYC and the Hudson River, an outdoor patio perfect for entertaining, in-unit washer/dryer, and parking for two cars. The Chef's kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and custom cabinets. Enjoy the large master suite featuring a walk-in closet, en suite bathroom with double vanities and a separate shower and jacuzzi tub, and a balcony with direct NYC views. Jacobs & Bulls Ferry includes 24 hour security, shuttle to/from Ferry & Lightrail, two outdoor swimming pools with jacuzzi, and more! Do not miss out on this beautiful home!