Guttenberg, NJ
41 LYDIA DR
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:52 PM

41 LYDIA DR

41 Lydia Dr · (201) 795-5200
Location

41 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ 07093

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1444 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Discover pure luxury in this EXTREMELY RARE, corner unit, with DIRECT EAST VIEWS! This impeccable 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, Bergen model, townhouse is located in the highly sought after Jacobs & Bulls Ferry! Stretching across 1,444 sqft, this home features top of the line finishes including; gleaming hardwood floors upstairs, direct East views of NYC and the Hudson River, an outdoor patio perfect for entertaining, in-unit washer/dryer, and parking for two cars. The Chef's kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and custom cabinets. Enjoy the large master suite featuring a walk-in closet, en suite bathroom with double vanities and a separate shower and jacuzzi tub, and a balcony with direct NYC views. Jacobs & Bulls Ferry includes 24 hour security, shuttle to/from Ferry & Lightrail, two outdoor swimming pools with jacuzzi, and more! Do not miss out on this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 LYDIA DR have any available units?
41 LYDIA DR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 LYDIA DR have?
Some of 41 LYDIA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 LYDIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
41 LYDIA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 LYDIA DR pet-friendly?
No, 41 LYDIA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guttenberg.
Does 41 LYDIA DR offer parking?
Yes, 41 LYDIA DR does offer parking.
Does 41 LYDIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 LYDIA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 LYDIA DR have a pool?
Yes, 41 LYDIA DR has a pool.
Does 41 LYDIA DR have accessible units?
No, 41 LYDIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 41 LYDIA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 LYDIA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 LYDIA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 LYDIA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
