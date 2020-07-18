333 KESWICK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse features a formal living room w/gas fireplace, formal dining room, family room and fabulous kitchen w/granite countertops, pantry and a breakfast nook on the main floor. This floor also has a half bath and separate laundry room with inside access to the 1 car garage. Hardwood floors, crown molding and chair railings throughout. The upper level Master bedroom suite features a sitting alcove and a jacuzzi tub in the master bath. Full basement, underground sprinkler system and a 2 car driveway.