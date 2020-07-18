All apartments in Gloucester County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

333 KESWICK DRIVE

333 Kewswick Drive · (856) 848-1100
Location

333 Kewswick Drive, Gloucester County, NJ 08085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1985 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse features a formal living room w/gas fireplace, formal dining room, family room and fabulous kitchen w/granite countertops, pantry and a breakfast nook on the main floor. This floor also has a half bath and separate laundry room with inside access to the 1 car garage. Hardwood floors, crown molding and chair railings throughout. The upper level Master bedroom suite features a sitting alcove and a jacuzzi tub in the master bath. Full basement, underground sprinkler system and a 2 car driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 KESWICK DRIVE have any available units?
333 KESWICK DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 KESWICK DRIVE have?
Some of 333 KESWICK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 KESWICK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
333 KESWICK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 KESWICK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 333 KESWICK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester County.
Does 333 KESWICK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 333 KESWICK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 333 KESWICK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 KESWICK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 KESWICK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 333 KESWICK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 333 KESWICK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 333 KESWICK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 333 KESWICK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 KESWICK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 KESWICK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 KESWICK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
