Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:34 PM

176 LIBERTY WAY

176 Liberty Way · (856) 441-6800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

176 Liberty Way, Gloucester County, NJ 08096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This townhouse is renovated with freshly painted & new hardwood floors . Three story 2,340 sq ft town home is located in a sought after in quiet neighborhood. The home features a large family/great room, 1/2 bath, coat closet, laundry room and garage on the first floor. The second floor has a living room, dining room, kitchen and back sunroom with a gas burning fireplace leading outside to the large deck overlooking a wooded setting. The third floor features a large master suite with walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a master bath with soaking tub, stall shower and double sinks. The other 2 bedrooms and full bath finish off this great home. Located minutes from major highways such as Route 42 and Atlantic City Expressway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 LIBERTY WAY have any available units?
176 LIBERTY WAY has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 176 LIBERTY WAY have?
Some of 176 LIBERTY WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 LIBERTY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
176 LIBERTY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 LIBERTY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 176 LIBERTY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester County.
Does 176 LIBERTY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 176 LIBERTY WAY offers parking.
Does 176 LIBERTY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 LIBERTY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 LIBERTY WAY have a pool?
No, 176 LIBERTY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 176 LIBERTY WAY have accessible units?
No, 176 LIBERTY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 176 LIBERTY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 LIBERTY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 176 LIBERTY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 LIBERTY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
