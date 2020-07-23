176 LIBERTY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This townhouse is renovated with freshly painted & new hardwood floors . Three story 2,340 sq ft town home is located in a sought after in quiet neighborhood. The home features a large family/great room, 1/2 bath, coat closet, laundry room and garage on the first floor. The second floor has a living room, dining room, kitchen and back sunroom with a gas burning fireplace leading outside to the large deck overlooking a wooded setting. The third floor features a large master suite with walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and a master bath with soaking tub, stall shower and double sinks. The other 2 bedrooms and full bath finish off this great home. Located minutes from major highways such as Route 42 and Atlantic City Expressway