All apartments in Gloucester City
Find more places like 316 ESSEX STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gloucester City, NJ
/
316 ESSEX STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

316 ESSEX STREET

316 Essex Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gloucester City
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

316 Essex Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Refurbished Twin, 12 month Lease, 3 bedrooms 2nd bedroom you go through to get to 3rd floor bedroom. No Pets & No Smoking in House. Fenced in Back Yard. 10 minutes to Phila, Malls and food shopping. Call to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 ESSEX STREET have any available units?
316 ESSEX STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gloucester City, NJ.
Is 316 ESSEX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
316 ESSEX STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 ESSEX STREET pet-friendly?
No, 316 ESSEX STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester City.
Does 316 ESSEX STREET offer parking?
No, 316 ESSEX STREET does not offer parking.
Does 316 ESSEX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 ESSEX STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 ESSEX STREET have a pool?
No, 316 ESSEX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 316 ESSEX STREET have accessible units?
No, 316 ESSEX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 316 ESSEX STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 ESSEX STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 ESSEX STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 ESSEX STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gloucester City 2 BedroomsGloucester City 3 Bedrooms
Gloucester City Apartments with BalconyGloucester City Cheap Places
Gloucester City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJ
Horsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PARoebling, NJDrexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PANewtown, PA
Paoli, PAChesterbrook, PAEdgemoor, DEAshland, NJBristol, PAEllisburg, NJKulpsville, PAPine Hill, NJPaulsboro, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University