316 ESSEX STREET

Refurbished Twin, 12 month Lease, 3 bedrooms 2nd bedroom you go through to get to 3rd floor bedroom. No Pets & No Smoking in House. Fenced in Back Yard. 10 minutes to Phila, Malls and food shopping. Call to see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
