2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
305 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gloucester City, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
511 S BROADWAY
511 South Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1632 sqft
This second floor apartment is a short walk to Dunkin Donuts, Rite-aid, Dollar general, Pat's Pizzeria, and some of our favorite watering holes Bayards, and Tavern on the Edge.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
338 Bergen St
338 Bergen Street, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
338 Bergen St - This is a beautiful single family 2 bedroom 1 bath unit completely remodeled with immaculate new floors and a fresh new paint job. It also has its original wooden spiral staircase still intact.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
23 N BURLINGTON STREET
23 North Burlington Street, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
816 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23 N BURLINGTON STREET in Gloucester City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Gloucester City
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1161 Madison Ave A
1161 Madison Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unit A Available 06/13/20 Madison A - Property Id: 287505 Beautiful two bedroom apartment on the first floor of a duplex. Basement is available for storage with full-sized washer and dryer. Private, fenced-in yard. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2956 W OCTAGON ROAD
2956 West Octagon Road, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
Welcome to this lovely Brick End Unit Town-home located in the desirable Fairview community of Camden City.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
401 CHAMPION AVENUE
401 Champion Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
This fully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment features luxury vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, light and bright living room, and kitchen! Washer and dryer are located in the basement where you also have additional storage! Close
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
108 NEW BROADWAY
108 New Broadway, Brooklawn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Clean 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment. Freshly painted, newer carpeting. Water, sewer included in rent. Tenant pays heat and electric. Ceiling fans in both Bedrooms. Outside and inside stairs up to apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Gloucester City
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Logan Square
24 Units Available
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1343 sqft
Elegant apartment building with art deco features. Apartments have spacious floor plans, raised bedrooms and open kitchens with new appliances. High ceilings and lots of light. Gorgeous views of Center City and the Art Museum.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Rittenhouse Square
74 Units Available
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1189 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Logan Square
29 Units Available
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,433
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1130 sqft
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Avenue of the Arts South
32 Units Available
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1218 sqft
This community is a short drive from the Reading Terminal Market, City Center and Chinatown. Amenities include a clubhouse, fire pit, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Avenue of the Arts South
70 Units Available
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1300 sqft
Soaring 22 stories over the intersection of Center City’s cultural and residential districts, The Atlantic offers unrivaled craftsmanship and sophistication in a historic beaux arts apartment building.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Center City West
50 Units Available
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1708 sqft
Art Deco style apartment with modern touches. Studios, 1 bedrooms and 2 bedrooms available. Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances. Community is pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rittenhouse Square
86 Units Available
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Logan Square
48 Units Available
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Fitler Square
23 Units Available
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1052 sqft
Newly renovated homes with industrial ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and clubroom, among other amenities. Pet-friendly community six minutes from Rittenhouse Square.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Hawthorne
20 Units Available
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1211 sqft
Spacious homes with oversized windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, clubroom, and bike racks, as well as other amenities. Just seven minutes from Center City.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Logan Square
42 Units Available
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Logan Square
39 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Washington Square West
23 Units Available
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$4,580
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Avenue of the Arts North
25 Units Available
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Center City West
25 Units Available
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,236
942 sqft
Great location close to Philadelphia City Hall and multiple commuter rail stops. Units feature ice maker, extra storage, dishwasher, and more. Community includes bike storage, clubhouse, gym, and 24-hour maintenance.
