/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM
253 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gloucester City, NJ
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
204 N. Broadway
204 North Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
This newly refreshed unit includes spacious closets, new carpets and is in a great location in the heart of Gloucester City.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 Hunter St
705 Hunter Street, Gloucester City, NJ
4 bedroom 2 bath Victorian - Beautiful 4 bedroom colonial home sitting on a double lot in the heart of Gloucester City! This amazing property boasts a huge upgraded kitchen with breakfast room, convenient upstairs laundry room, 2 1/2 bathrooms, over
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
142 JOY STREET
142 Joy Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1028 sqft
Newly renovated row home in Gloucester City. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been freshly painted throughout. New laminate flooring in the dining room and living room. Carpets have been steam cleaned.New refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
1 Unit Available
526 Paul Street
526 Paul Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
Come have a look at our three bedroom one bath single family home. With a beautiful wall niche it really adds a cozy touch in your dining room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
316 ESSEX STREET
316 Essex Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Refurbished Twin, 12 month Lease, 3 bedrooms 2nd bedroom you go through to get to 3rd floor bedroom. No Pets & No Smoking in House. Fenced in Back Yard. 10 minutes to Phila, Malls and food shopping. Call to see.
Results within 1 mile of Gloucester City
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
1429 N Chesapeake Road Available 06/14/20 3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2698 N Congress
2698 North Congress Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Large 3 bedroom in Fairview Village - This is a large 3 bedroom with lots of features which make it a great place to live. It has a full bath on both the first and second floors.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
266 MERCER AVENUE
266 Mercer Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1166 sqft
Welcome home to your completely updated and clean 3 Bedroom 1 and half baths full basement and fenced rear yard. Your new home is walking distance to schools and playgrounds.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
37 WASHINGTON AVENUE
37 Washington Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Welcome to 37 Washington Ave. 2-story colonial home features charming front entry porch, spacious living room and an amazing kitchen, 2nd floor includes welcoming hallway, 3 bedrooms, updated full bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1026 W BROWNING ROAD
1026 West Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1000 sqft
NEW UPDATED HOME, NEW CARPETING, PAINT, APPLIANCES. ELECTRIC,GAS, WATER INCLUDED. SHOPPING TWO BLOCKS AWAY AND ENTRANCE TO 295 AND BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE CLOSE BY.THIS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IS A MUST SEE. PLEASE CALL AGENT TO SHOW.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1205 GRANT AVENUE
1205 Grant Avenue, Camden County, NJ
Large English Tudor, Large driveway, Large Backyard with Privacy Fence, Extras Include Full size Washer and Dryer in Waterproof basement, Large Refrigerator, Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Tile Floor in Dining and Living Room, Newly remodeled
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
3062 ALABAMA ROAD
3062 Alabama Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1089 sqft
Check out this beautiful brick unit 3 bedrooms 1 bath two-story home! Included is a full basement and a fenced backyard! This beautiful home is also up for sale MLS NJCD390422! Let's go before it's too late!
Results within 5 miles of Gloucester City
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
$
Logan Square
76 Units Available
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,313
1284 sqft
For upscale living in the heart of Fairmount Philadelphia. Units include washing machine and garage and are pet-friendly. Complex offers on-site gourmet market, pub, gym and swimming club. Steps from Rodin Museum.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Logan Square
42 Units Available
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$6,906
2800 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Logan Square
48 Units Available
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,854
1838 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Fitler Square
33 Units Available
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,218
2041 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1355 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Avenue of the Arts South
70 Units Available
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,925
1774 sqft
Soaring 22 stories over the intersection of Center City’s cultural and residential districts, The Atlantic offers unrivaled craftsmanship and sophistication in a historic beaux arts apartment building.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rittenhouse Square
23 Units Available
Versailles
1530 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
1636 sqft
Experience the history and splendor of the Versailles from the comforts of your own luxury Rittenhouse apartment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rittenhouse Square
86 Units Available
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,890
1300 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Graduate Hospital
68 Units Available
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1320 sqft
Discover Lincoln SquareExperience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and SouthPhiladelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Avenue of the Arts North
41 Units Available
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,878
1471 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJ
Horsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PARoebling, NJDrexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PANewtown, PA