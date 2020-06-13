276 Apartments for rent in Gloucester City, NJ with balcony
Gloucester City might just be the birthplace of rock-and-roll. Back in the early 1950's, a band called Bill Haley and His Comets played at a local watering hole, the Twin Bar, for 18 months. As they performed, their style began to change, showing signs of what some say went on to become rock and roll.
While its claim to this bit of rock-and-roll history is debatable, Gloucester City's proximity to Philadelphia certainly isn't (hey, geography doesn't lie). Just across the Delaware River from Philly, the city contains roughly 11,500 people, fairly tightly packed into about 2. 5 square miles of classic suburbia, with average rental prices for the state and a good mix of property types to suit anyone moving to the area to work in Philadelphia or surrounding cities. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gloucester City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.