Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

344 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gloucester City, NJ

Finding an apartment in Gloucester City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
1 Unit Available
204 N. Broadway
204 North Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
This newly refreshed unit includes spacious closets, new carpets and is in a great location in the heart of Gloucester City.

Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
1 Unit Available
526 Paul Street
526 Paul Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
Come have a look at our three bedroom one bath single family home. With a beautiful wall niche it really adds a cozy touch in your dining room.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
338 Bergen St
338 Bergen Street, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
338 Bergen St - This is a beautiful single family 2 bedroom 1 bath unit completely remodeled with immaculate new floors and a fresh new paint job. It also has its original wooden spiral staircase still intact.
Results within 1 mile of Gloucester City

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
266 MERCER AVENUE
266 Mercer Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1166 sqft
Welcome home to your completely updated and clean 3 Bedroom 1 and half baths full basement and fenced rear yard. Your new home is walking distance to schools and playgrounds.
Results within 5 miles of Gloucester City
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Logan Square
86 Units Available
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,315
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Cooper Grant
30 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Logan Square
39 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,470
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Packer Park
8 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Center City West
37 Units Available
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,815
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,094
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
1157 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Avenue of the Arts South
11 Units Available
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,974
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1012 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Logan Square
42 Units Available
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$985
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
912 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Logan Square
24 Units Available
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1343 sqft
Elegant apartment building with art deco features. Apartments have spacious floor plans, raised bedrooms and open kitchens with new appliances. High ceilings and lots of light. Gorgeous views of Center City and the Art Museum.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Center City East
29 Units Available
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,071
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,281
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,787
995 sqft
Luxury property features on-site amenities, such as an outdoor terrace, an exercise studio and gaming space. Apartment features studios and up to two-bedroom units with energy-efficient plumbing fixtures and lighting. Near I-610 and the Galleria.
Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Logan Square
29 Units Available
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,311
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Last updated June 13 at 03:55pm
Washington Square West
27 Units Available
Walnut Square
201 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,110
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Newly remodeled kitchens and large, luxurious windows open up large living spaces. This Center City location is within walking distance of trendy dining spots and other attractions, with features such as electronic entry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Logan Square
20 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,770
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1287 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,910
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Logan Square
12 Units Available
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,794
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Logan Square
51 Units Available
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,503
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,964
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Center City West
26 Units Available
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,800
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1147 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1381 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rittenhouse Square
88 Units Available
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,385
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Last updated June 13 at 03:09pm
Logan Square
31 Units Available
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
909 sqft
Located in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the country, near Logan Circle, these upscale units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Logan Square
47 Units Available
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,345
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,883
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
City Guide for Gloucester City, NJ

Gloucester City might just be the birthplace of rock-and-roll. Back in the early 1950's, a band called Bill Haley and His Comets played at a local watering hole, the Twin Bar, for 18 months. As they performed, their style began to change, showing signs of what some say went on to become rock and roll.

While its claim to this bit of rock-and-roll history is debatable, Gloucester City's proximity to Philadelphia certainly isn't (hey, geography doesn't lie). Just across the Delaware River from Philly, the city contains roughly 11,500 people, fairly tightly packed into about 2. 5 square miles of classic suburbia, with average rental prices for the state and a good mix of property types to suit anyone moving to the area to work in Philadelphia or surrounding cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gloucester City, NJ

Finding an apartment in Gloucester City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

