Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Twenty50

2050 Central Rd · (833) 505-5764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 712 · Avail. Sep 9

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 903 · Avail. Sep 3

$3,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 918 · Avail. Sep 15

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twenty50.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
internet cafe
online portal
Twenty50 by Windsor is a boutique-style community in scenic Fort Lee, NJ, offering the perfect balance of tranquil, amenity-rich living with urban convenience in proximity to the George Washington Bridge, and just minutes away from the NJ Transit and the NY Waterway Ferry. Many of our luxury apartments at Twenty50 boast stunning views of the NYC skyline and the Hudson River. Our homes are outfitted with condo-like contemporary finishes, state-of-the-art Smart Home technologies, and high efficiency appliances. Our one- and two-bedroom floor plans are customizable to fit your lifestyle. We offer an all-inclusive suite of amenities, starting with 24/7 concierge service. Community amenities include a dramatic 2-story lobby and landscaped terrace, a business cafe with coffee bar, library with fireplace, resident lounge, heated pool, BBQs and fire pit, and free Wi-Fi throughout the community areas. Our apartments are pet-friendly, so your dog or cat is welcome as well!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month (per pet)
restrictions: Max weight 40 lb each. Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage: $200/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twenty50 have any available units?
Twenty50 has 13 units available starting at $2,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Twenty50 have?
Some of Twenty50's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twenty50 currently offering any rent specials?
Twenty50 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twenty50 pet-friendly?
Yes, Twenty50 is pet friendly.
Does Twenty50 offer parking?
Yes, Twenty50 offers parking.
Does Twenty50 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Twenty50 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Twenty50 have a pool?
Yes, Twenty50 has a pool.
Does Twenty50 have accessible units?
No, Twenty50 does not have accessible units.
Does Twenty50 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Twenty50 has units with dishwashers.
Does Twenty50 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Twenty50 has units with air conditioning.
