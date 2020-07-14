Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge fire pit gym parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill internet access lobby elevator garage 24hr maintenance business center cc payments internet cafe online portal

Twenty50 by Windsor is a boutique-style community in scenic Fort Lee, NJ, offering the perfect balance of tranquil, amenity-rich living with urban convenience in proximity to the George Washington Bridge, and just minutes away from the NJ Transit and the NY Waterway Ferry. Many of our luxury apartments at Twenty50 boast stunning views of the NYC skyline and the Hudson River. Our homes are outfitted with condo-like contemporary finishes, state-of-the-art Smart Home technologies, and high efficiency appliances. Our one- and two-bedroom floor plans are customizable to fit your lifestyle. We offer an all-inclusive suite of amenities, starting with 24/7 concierge service. Community amenities include a dramatic 2-story lobby and landscaped terrace, a business cafe with coffee bar, library with fireplace, resident lounge, heated pool, BBQs and fire pit, and free Wi-Fi throughout the community areas. Our apartments are pet-friendly, so your dog or cat is welcome as well!