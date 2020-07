Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed elevator on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage carport conference room courtyard game room hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

A quaint community, nestled in the heart of Fort Lee is a place we like to call home - "The Point at Fort Lee". With close proximity to the gates of the famous George Washington bridge makes commuting a breeze to NYC. With 6 different floors plans to choose from ranging from 1 -3 bedrooms & lofts you are sure to find a home to meet your needs. Each of our apartment homes offer luxury finishes from our granite countertops to the open kitchens each featuring a built in breakfast bar. Always a hit for entertaining! Our bedrooms feature spacious closets, picturesque windows and a choice of plush carpeting or wood flooring. With full size washer and dryers in every home plus state of the art appliances, Panco Management continues to Point to the simplicity of living for our residents. What else is there to ask for? Enjoy your spare time in the many amenities in our Clubhouse. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour ...