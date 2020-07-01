/
accessible apartments
88 Accessible Apartments for rent in Fort Lee, NJ
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,706
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.
Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
4 Units Available
Edgewater
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,349
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
Leonia
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,715
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
660 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
1 of 11
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
736 West 187th Street
736 West 187th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE. Available August 1st. Exquisite condo living at your finger tips! Envision yourself walking into this bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath modern home.
1 of 7
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
720 Fort Washington Ave
720 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Mint Condition One Bedroom Apartment located in an elegant Art Deco co-op in Hudson Heights. This 5th floor unit has a beautifully renovated kitchen with modern appliances and abundant cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Lee
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
18 Units Available
Englewood South
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,370
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
1085 sqft
Vivian
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
15 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Cole
354 E 91st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,715
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,720
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,305
791 sqft
Located on the upper east side of Manhattan and surrounded by fine dining, shopping, art and entertainment. Units include barnwood-style flooring, quartz countertops and solid double panel doors.
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
33 Units Available
Roosevelt Island
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,702
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,978
930 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
14 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,076
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
25 Units Available
Upper West Side
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,990
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,733
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,003
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
25 Units Available
Upper East Side
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,221
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,265
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,211
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
14 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,969
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,134
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,677
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated July 1 at 12:42pm
3 Units Available
Upper East Side
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,150
3 Bedrooms
$7,100
NO FEE - PLUS 1 MONTH FREE OR 1 MONTH OP ON A 12 MONTH LEASE FOR 1 BEDROOMS, 1 MONTH FREE AND 1 MONTH OP ON 3 BEDROOMS ONLY. FREE MONTH RENT FOR NEW TENANTS ONLY.
Last updated July 1 at 11:58am
10 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,851
1 Bedroom
$4,057
2 Bedrooms
$6,641
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Last updated July 1 at 11:51am
10 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,226
1 Bedroom
$5,072
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 1 at 11:48am
2 Units Available
Theater District
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,675
1 Bedroom
$3,325
Located at 211 West 56th Street, Carnegie Mews is in the center of New York's premiere neighborhood for entertainment and art- just steps from Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the theater district and Central Park.
Last updated July 1 at 11:32am
18 Units Available
Midtown East
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,880
1 Bedroom
$4,890
2 Bedrooms
$8,199
Aalto57 is a brand new LEED Silver building offering a rental experience like no other. Inspired by Alvar Aaltos iconic vase, the towers sculptural architecture reflects classic concepts of design both inside and out.
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
40 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,763
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,647
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,764
1018 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
Last updated July 1 at 12:37pm
189 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Last updated July 1 at 06:09am
3 Units Available
Upper East Side
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,700
1 Bedroom
$3,300
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
UNBEATABLE LOCATION. SUPERIOR SERVICE.\nCarnegie Hill is a New York neighborhood that has it all. Now, theres a way to live in the heart of it with even more. Learn about the extraordinary amenities Monterey at Lex has to offer.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,875
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
38 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,205
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
41 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,082
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,423
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
21 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,190
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
