Fort Lee, NJ
2200 North Central Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:53 PM

2200 North Central Road

2200 Central Road · (201) 894-8004 ext. 139
Location

2200 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
playground
doorman
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
doorman
parking
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Tired of paying outrageous rental prices in Manhattan for a 2BR, 2 bath apartment in a Doorman building that is so small you have to step outside to change your mind? Rent FULLY FURNISHED 5E at Northbridge Park Co-ops in Fort Lee, NJ instead! Check out the space (1458 s.f.) and the closets!!!! Close to the GWB -- and north of it, too -- you won't get caught up in the congestion but you're only one stop away from Manhattan! Tucked away from most other co-ops, 'Northbridge Park is Fort Lee's Best-Kept Secret.' Rent includes one indoor parking space, heat, hot water, gas, electric, basic cable including SHO and HBO, High Speed Internet Access and use of the outdoor pool. The health club costs less than $15/person/month. We also have two tennis courts and a half basketball court as well as a playground outside! Don't hesitate: Call Today! Move to Jersey, you'll not only love Northbridge and Fort Lee, you'll love the lower gasoline prices!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 North Central Road have any available units?
2200 North Central Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lee, NJ.
What amenities does 2200 North Central Road have?
Some of 2200 North Central Road's amenities include parking, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 North Central Road currently offering any rent specials?
2200 North Central Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 North Central Road pet-friendly?
No, 2200 North Central Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lee.
Does 2200 North Central Road offer parking?
Yes, 2200 North Central Road does offer parking.
Does 2200 North Central Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 North Central Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 North Central Road have a pool?
Yes, 2200 North Central Road has a pool.
Does 2200 North Central Road have accessible units?
No, 2200 North Central Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 North Central Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 North Central Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 North Central Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 North Central Road does not have units with air conditioning.
