2200 North Central Road

Amenities

parking pool playground doorman basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities basketball court doorman parking playground pool internet access tennis court

Tired of paying outrageous rental prices in Manhattan for a 2BR, 2 bath apartment in a Doorman building that is so small you have to step outside to change your mind? Rent FULLY FURNISHED 5E at Northbridge Park Co-ops in Fort Lee, NJ instead! Check out the space (1458 s.f.) and the closets!!!! Close to the GWB -- and north of it, too -- you won't get caught up in the congestion but you're only one stop away from Manhattan! Tucked away from most other co-ops, 'Northbridge Park is Fort Lee's Best-Kept Secret.' Rent includes one indoor parking space, heat, hot water, gas, electric, basic cable including SHO and HBO, High Speed Internet Access and use of the outdoor pool. The health club costs less than $15/person/month. We also have two tennis courts and a half basketball court as well as a playground outside! Don't hesitate: Call Today! Move to Jersey, you'll not only love Northbridge and Fort Lee, you'll love the lower gasoline prices!!!!