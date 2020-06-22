1285 15th St 19

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking pool doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman parking pool

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 171137



Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ. Rarely Available*

•All utilities included*

*First parking space included•

*Pool*

In close proximity to the George Washington Bridge and with public transportation options- you've got it all here. Uniquely family friendly, with a highly rated public school system and community based youth activities, the Fort Lee area has dining, shopping and movie choices that rival the city. Peaceful setting offers all residences with private terraces. Building Amenities & Services • All Apartments feature Terraces • 24-Hour Doorman

*Service animals allowed*

*Prices, Availability, Terms & Conditions Subject to Change*

*Negotiable Broker Fee*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171137

Property Id 171137



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5846700)