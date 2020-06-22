All apartments in Fort Lee
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1285 15th St 19

1285 15th Street · (201) 456-1599
Location

1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 19 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
pool
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 171137

Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ. Rarely Available*
•All utilities included*
*First parking space included•
*Pool*
In close proximity to the George Washington Bridge and with public transportation options- you've got it all here. Uniquely family friendly, with a highly rated public school system and community based youth activities, the Fort Lee area has dining, shopping and movie choices that rival the city. Peaceful setting offers all residences with private terraces. Building Amenities & Services • All Apartments feature Terraces • 24-Hour Doorman
*Service animals allowed*
*Prices, Availability, Terms & Conditions Subject to Change*
*Negotiable Broker Fee*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171137
Property Id 171137

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5846700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 15th St 19 have any available units?
1285 15th St 19 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1285 15th St 19 have?
Some of 1285 15th St 19's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 15th St 19 currently offering any rent specials?
1285 15th St 19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 15th St 19 pet-friendly?
No, 1285 15th St 19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lee.
Does 1285 15th St 19 offer parking?
Yes, 1285 15th St 19 does offer parking.
Does 1285 15th St 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 15th St 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 15th St 19 have a pool?
Yes, 1285 15th St 19 has a pool.
Does 1285 15th St 19 have accessible units?
No, 1285 15th St 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 15th St 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1285 15th St 19 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1285 15th St 19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1285 15th St 19 does not have units with air conditioning.
