20 Rustic Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Welcome to this spectacular newly renovated shore colonial located on a quiet and scenic cul-de-sac. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, a fully finished basement, screened in porch, home office and an extensive outdoor area. This modern open floor plan includes chic high end finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen with an oversized eat-in center island, top of the line appliances, and custom cabinetry. The built-in custom cabinetry also applies in the mud room, living room and basement areas offering plenty of storage. Retreat to a luxurious master suite with a private bath, vaulted ceilings, transom windows, and a his and hers closet. Additionally, another bedroom showcases a walk-in closet, on-suite bathroom and study. Ask me about receiving this exquisite home furnished.