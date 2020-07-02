All apartments in Fair Haven
20 Rustic Terrace
20 Rustic Terrace

20 Rustic Terrace · (732) 704-4033
Location

20 Rustic Terrace, Fair Haven, NJ 07704
Fair Haven

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this spectacular newly renovated shore colonial located on a quiet and scenic cul-de-sac. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, a fully finished basement, screened in porch, home office and an extensive outdoor area. This modern open floor plan includes chic high end finishes throughout. Gourmet kitchen with an oversized eat-in center island, top of the line appliances, and custom cabinetry. The built-in custom cabinetry also applies in the mud room, living room and basement areas offering plenty of storage. Retreat to a luxurious master suite with a private bath, vaulted ceilings, transom windows, and a his and hers closet. Additionally, another bedroom showcases a walk-in closet, on-suite bathroom and study. Ask me about receiving this exquisite home furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

