49 DUNNELL RD
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

49 DUNNELL RD

49 Dunnell Road · (973) 762-5400
Location

49 Dunnell Road, Essex County, NJ 07040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 block to Mplwd Train and Memorial Park. Wonderful single-family home with a lot of updates, plentiful natural light, wonderful easy flow for entertaining. Avail 8-16-20. No Pets Move-in ready, freshly refinished wood floors throughout, spacious home with large bedrooms, a Master Bedroom that features a walk-in closet, two generously sized second and third bedrooms and easy access to the walk up storage space in the attic. The first floor features an eat-in kitchen with access to the rear deck, family room with sliders to the deck, updated 1st fl. powder room, stylish dining room, cozy living room with fireplace and welcoming front foyer with a coat closet. Refinished wood floors on the first floor and second floor. Access to attached garage from basement. Newer furnace and hot water htr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 DUNNELL RD have any available units?
49 DUNNELL RD has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49 DUNNELL RD have?
Some of 49 DUNNELL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 DUNNELL RD currently offering any rent specials?
49 DUNNELL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 DUNNELL RD pet-friendly?
No, 49 DUNNELL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 49 DUNNELL RD offer parking?
Yes, 49 DUNNELL RD offers parking.
Does 49 DUNNELL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 DUNNELL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 DUNNELL RD have a pool?
No, 49 DUNNELL RD does not have a pool.
Does 49 DUNNELL RD have accessible units?
No, 49 DUNNELL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 49 DUNNELL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 DUNNELL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 DUNNELL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 DUNNELL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
