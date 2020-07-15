49 DUNNELL RD

Amenities

1 block to Mplwd Train and Memorial Park. Wonderful single-family home with a lot of updates, plentiful natural light, wonderful easy flow for entertaining. Avail 8-16-20. No Pets Move-in ready, freshly refinished wood floors throughout, spacious home with large bedrooms, a Master Bedroom that features a walk-in closet, two generously sized second and third bedrooms and easy access to the walk up storage space in the attic. The first floor features an eat-in kitchen with access to the rear deck, family room with sliders to the deck, updated 1st fl. powder room, stylish dining room, cozy living room with fireplace and welcoming front foyer with a coat closet. Refinished wood floors on the first floor and second floor. Access to attached garage from basement. Newer furnace and hot water htr