30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7

30 The Crescent · (973) 251-0100
Location

30 The Crescent, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Be in the heart of Montclair in a renovated 1 bedroom condo. Everything is steps from your door. Dine in the outdoor restaurants now open in Montclair or enjoy a short commute into the city. No Pets. Community laundry and private storage are next to your condo. The kitchen is updated with new stainless steel appliances, & new flooring The bath has a new vanity and toilet. 1 Parking spot included. Park on left side of blg at the end of the shared driveway. No Pets, No Smoking. Must supply two months paystubs, Credit /background check. 1 month Realtor fee, 1.5 months Security. Tenant responsible for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 have any available units?
30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 have?
Some of 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 currently offering any rent specials?
30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 pet-friendly?
No, 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 offer parking?
Yes, 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 offers parking.
Does 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 have a pool?
No, 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 does not have a pool.
Does 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 have accessible units?
No, 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 THE CRESCENT. UNIT 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
