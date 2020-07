Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous renovated home! Just move in! Hard wood throughout, great level yard. Features a wrap around deck and patio with storage shed. Kitchen has gorgeous quartz center island with all SS Jen Air appliances with sliders off Kitchen to deck. Expanded master bedroom was an addition and has walk in closet with Cal closet, tub and stall shower.