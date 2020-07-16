All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

25 HENRY ST

25 Henry Street · No Longer Available
Location

25 Henry Street, Essex County, NJ 07003
Watsessing Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment with all hardwood floors. 0.2 miles to the Bloomfield train station and only 3 stops to NY Penn station. Nearby restaurants and shopping in downtown Bloomfield and Montclair..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 HENRY ST have any available units?
25 HENRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
Is 25 HENRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
25 HENRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 HENRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 25 HENRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 25 HENRY ST offer parking?
No, 25 HENRY ST does not offer parking.
Does 25 HENRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 HENRY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 HENRY ST have a pool?
No, 25 HENRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 25 HENRY ST have accessible units?
No, 25 HENRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 25 HENRY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 HENRY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 HENRY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 HENRY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
