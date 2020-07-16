25 Henry Street, Essex County, NJ 07003 Watsessing Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment with all hardwood floors. 0.2 miles to the Bloomfield train station and only 3 stops to NY Penn station. Nearby restaurants and shopping in downtown Bloomfield and Montclair..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25 HENRY ST have any available units?
25 HENRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
Is 25 HENRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
25 HENRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.