204 PROSPECT ST

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

All utilities are included. 4 bedrooms (Possible 5). Short walk to Seton Hall University & train to NYC. 10 min drive to Saint Barnabas Hospital in Livingston & University Hospital in Newark. Move in is June 1st, 2020. All utilities are included. 3 parking are included. Students are welcome. A 2 1/2 family house near South Orange Center & Seton Hall University. 2 of the 4 bedrooms are very large. If you need a 5th bedrooms, please tell me. No laundry, but maybe negotiated with some conditions or use the public laundry close by. Large apartment, has a completely separate entrance, and is on the entire 2nd floor. There is a yard and an open porch you can use with some limitations. Heat is central. A/C ? is window units.