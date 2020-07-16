All apartments in Essex County
Last updated May 10 2020 at 5:29 PM

204 PROSPECT ST

204 Prospect Street · (888) 378-7688
Location

204 Prospect Street, Essex County, NJ 07079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,250

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
All utilities are included. 4 bedrooms (Possible 5). Short walk to Seton Hall University & train to NYC. 10 min drive to Saint Barnabas Hospital in Livingston & University Hospital in Newark. Move in is June 1st, 2020. All utilities are included. 3 parking are included. Students are welcome. A 2 1/2 family house near South Orange Center & Seton Hall University. 2 of the 4 bedrooms are very large. If you need a 5th bedrooms, please tell me. No laundry, but maybe negotiated with some conditions or use the public laundry close by. Large apartment, has a completely separate entrance, and is on the entire 2nd floor. There is a yard and an open porch you can use with some limitations. Heat is central. A/C ? is window units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 PROSPECT ST have any available units?
204 PROSPECT ST has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 PROSPECT ST have?
Some of 204 PROSPECT ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 PROSPECT ST currently offering any rent specials?
204 PROSPECT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 PROSPECT ST pet-friendly?
No, 204 PROSPECT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 204 PROSPECT ST offer parking?
Yes, 204 PROSPECT ST offers parking.
Does 204 PROSPECT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 PROSPECT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 PROSPECT ST have a pool?
No, 204 PROSPECT ST does not have a pool.
Does 204 PROSPECT ST have accessible units?
No, 204 PROSPECT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 204 PROSPECT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 PROSPECT ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 PROSPECT ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 PROSPECT ST has units with air conditioning.
