All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM

194 BLOOMFIELD AVE

194 Bloomfield Avenue · (973) 226-1218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07003
Presidential Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light. Laundry in unit, storage, locker closet in common hallway. Ground level parking for one car with garage door ingress and egress remote. Best value in town for luxury rental units. High ceilings, intercom, and elevator in building. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, and central air. Master suite has its own full basement with shower. The other bathroom is located next to other bedroom and has a tub/shower. Located two blocks from bay street train station. Co-shared outside ground level patio. Available September 1st rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE have any available units?
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE have?
Some of 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE offers parking.
Does 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE have a pool?
No, 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 194 BLOOMFIELD AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

314 Oakwood Ave Apartments
314 Oakwood Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07050
11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place
Essex County, NJ 07003
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave
Belleville, NJ 07110
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07042
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St
Essex County, NJ 07003
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd
Caldwell, NJ 07044
68-70 Park Avenue Apartments
68 Park Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07003

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJPassaic, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity