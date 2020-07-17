194 BLOOMFIELD AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light. Laundry in unit, storage, locker closet in common hallway. Ground level parking for one car with garage door ingress and egress remote. Best value in town for luxury rental units. High ceilings, intercom, and elevator in building. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, and central air. Master suite has its own full basement with shower. The other bathroom is located next to other bedroom and has a tub/shower. Located two blocks from bay street train station. Co-shared outside ground level patio. Available September 1st rent.