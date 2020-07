Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATED ON A DEAD END STREET, THIS APARTMENT WILL GRANT YOU THE SERENITY AND DELIGHTFUL AMBIANCE THAT THE TOWNSHIP OF MAPLEWOOD IS KNOWN FOR. ENTIRELY RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT 2R IN THE ARTSY MAPLEWOOD TOWNSHIP. IT BOASTS OF ALL NEW APPLIANCES , GRANITE COUNTER TOP, NEW LUSTROUS HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, AND BATHROOM. UNPACK AND MOVE-IN. NTN BACKGROUND CHECK IS A MUST FOR ALL APPLICANTS. CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND ALSO GREAT FOR NYC COMMUTERS.