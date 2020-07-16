12 MC MANUS CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move right in and make this your home. Sunny 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury townhouse in the FOREST CREEK development. The Great Room has cathedral ceilings, fireplace and large picture windows. The large Eat in Kitchen has a center island, plenty of counters and glass doors to the deck and backyard. The 2nd floor has 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths, including master suite with 2 walk-in closets and jetted tub, shower stall and 2 sinks. Spacious 3rd floor family room with built in entertainment and office space. Convenient 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping, houses of worship,NY Port Authority bus, & Route 280, while situated on a quiet cul de sac.