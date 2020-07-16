All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

12 MC MANUS CT

12 McManus Ct · No Longer Available
Location

12 McManus Ct, Essex County, NJ 07052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move right in and make this your home. Sunny 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury townhouse in the FOREST CREEK development. The Great Room has cathedral ceilings, fireplace and large picture windows. The large Eat in Kitchen has a center island, plenty of counters and glass doors to the deck and backyard. The 2nd floor has 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths, including master suite with 2 walk-in closets and jetted tub, shower stall and 2 sinks. Spacious 3rd floor family room with built in entertainment and office space. Convenient 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping, houses of worship,NY Port Authority bus, & Route 280, while situated on a quiet cul de sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 MC MANUS CT have any available units?
12 MC MANUS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 12 MC MANUS CT have?
Some of 12 MC MANUS CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 MC MANUS CT currently offering any rent specials?
12 MC MANUS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 MC MANUS CT pet-friendly?
No, 12 MC MANUS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 12 MC MANUS CT offer parking?
Yes, 12 MC MANUS CT offers parking.
Does 12 MC MANUS CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 MC MANUS CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 MC MANUS CT have a pool?
No, 12 MC MANUS CT does not have a pool.
Does 12 MC MANUS CT have accessible units?
No, 12 MC MANUS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12 MC MANUS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 MC MANUS CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 MC MANUS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 MC MANUS CT does not have units with air conditioning.
