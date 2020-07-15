11 Park Place Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage garage media room pet friendly e-payments smoke-free community

The apartments at 11 Park Place are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building directly across the street from The Bloomfield Green. All of the apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors and have an intercom system. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.



Bloomfield is a historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from elementary schools to high school and Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.