11 Park Place Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

11 Park Place Apartments

11 Park Place · (833) 274-3042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11 Park Place, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 11 Park Place Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
media room
pet friendly
e-payments
smoke-free community
The apartments at 11 Park Place are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building directly across the street from The Bloomfield Green. All of the apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors and have an intercom system. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.

Bloomfield is a historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from elementary schools to high school and Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Varies by credit
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Park Place Apartments have any available units?
11 Park Place Apartments has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Park Place Apartments have?
Some of 11 Park Place Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Park Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
11 Park Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Park Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Park Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 11 Park Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 11 Park Place Apartments offers parking.
Does 11 Park Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Park Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Park Place Apartments have a pool?
No, 11 Park Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 11 Park Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, 11 Park Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Park Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Park Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Park Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Park Place Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
