All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 1 CAROLINA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
1 CAROLINA AVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

1 CAROLINA AVE

1 Carolina Avenue · (908) 233-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1 Carolina Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful Single Family House, 4 bed 2.5 bath w Washer Dryer, Garage, large Deck & Yard. NTN background check req'd. Owner is a licensed realtor. Pets Negotiable. All bedrooms will fit a Queen bed. SS Kitchen incl: Bosch DW, Zephyr Hood,built-in microwave. 2 inch custom blinds on each window. 1 car garage w over sized driveway. Min 1 yr lease required. Tenant required to purchase and maintain renters insurance with liability coverage for the entire lease period. All utilities (except Tax & Sewer), trash collection, snow removal, regular lawn maintenance, outdoor upkeep are the responsibility of the tenant. 1.5 Mo security, 1 Mo Broker Fee paid by Tenant. Tenant pays 1st $100 of all repairs. Pictures from past listing. NJAR written application also required. Furniture not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 CAROLINA AVE have any available units?
1 CAROLINA AVE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 CAROLINA AVE have?
Some of 1 CAROLINA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 CAROLINA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1 CAROLINA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 CAROLINA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 CAROLINA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1 CAROLINA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1 CAROLINA AVE offers parking.
Does 1 CAROLINA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 CAROLINA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 CAROLINA AVE have a pool?
No, 1 CAROLINA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1 CAROLINA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1 CAROLINA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 CAROLINA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 CAROLINA AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 CAROLINA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 CAROLINA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1 CAROLINA AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Orange Court
765 Valley St
Essex County, NJ 07050
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07041
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07042
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road
Upper Montclair, NJ 07043
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave
Essex County, NJ 07009
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave
Caldwell, NJ 07006

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJPassaic, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity