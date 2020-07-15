1 CAROLINA AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful Single Family House, 4 bed 2.5 bath w Washer Dryer, Garage, large Deck & Yard. NTN background check req'd. Owner is a licensed realtor. Pets Negotiable. All bedrooms will fit a Queen bed. SS Kitchen incl: Bosch DW, Zephyr Hood,built-in microwave. 2 inch custom blinds on each window. 1 car garage w over sized driveway. Min 1 yr lease required. Tenant required to purchase and maintain renters insurance with liability coverage for the entire lease period. All utilities (except Tax & Sewer), trash collection, snow removal, regular lawn maintenance, outdoor upkeep are the responsibility of the tenant. 1.5 Mo security, 1 Mo Broker Fee paid by Tenant. Tenant pays 1st $100 of all repairs. Pictures from past listing. NJAR written application also required. Furniture not included.