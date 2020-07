Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal playground

Englewood Village combines Old World charm with modern function. Nestled in a beautiful park-like setting on the border of Englewood Cliffs, all apartment homes in this magnificent rental community offer spacious floor plans (some duplex), gleaming hardwood floors, modern kitchens and baths with ceramic tile floors, dishwashers and microwaves. All this plus free heat and hot water. Walk to shopping, town parks and places of worship. Located on NYC bus routes and only minutes to Routes 95, 80, 4 and the Parkway.