191 Walnut Street

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities guest suite hot tub media room

Enjoy unparalleled style and luxury in this 8000 square foot custom modern residence completed in 2002,designed by Larry Stern and built with the finest materials. This six and one half bath home on 3/4 acre gated property features superb craftsmanship on all three levels of living space. Spacious open and bright interiors features high ceilings with custom detailings, soaring windows and glass doors,marble flooring,gourmet kitchen with Wolf and SubZero appliances,dance studio,main level guest suite, three fireplaces,cherry library opening to bluestone patio. A master bedroom retreat with sitting area and fireplace, walk in wardrobes, spa bath and private outdoor porch. Close to houses of worship,downtown Englewood's great shopping, theatre and restaurants,Dwight Englewood School,Elizabeth Morrow among other great local schools. The home comes furnished. Short term lease available as well.