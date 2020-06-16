All apartments in Englewood
191 Walnut Street

Location

191 Walnut Street, Englewood, NJ 07631
East Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
guest suite
hot tub
fireplace
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Enjoy unparalleled style and luxury in this 8000 square foot custom modern residence completed in 2002,designed by Larry Stern and built with the finest materials. This six and one half bath home on 3/4 acre gated property features superb craftsmanship on all three levels of living space. Spacious open and bright interiors features high ceilings with custom detailings, soaring windows and glass doors,marble flooring,gourmet kitchen with Wolf and SubZero appliances,dance studio,main level guest suite, three fireplaces,cherry library opening to bluestone patio. A master bedroom retreat with sitting area and fireplace, walk in wardrobes, spa bath and private outdoor porch. Close to houses of worship,downtown Englewood's great shopping, theatre and restaurants,Dwight Englewood School,Elizabeth Morrow among other great local schools. The home comes furnished. Short term lease available as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Walnut Street have any available units?
191 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, NJ.
What amenities does 191 Walnut Street have?
Some of 191 Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, guest suite, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
191 Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 191 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 191 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 191 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 191 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 191 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 191 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 191 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
