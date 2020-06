Amenities

443 Fulton 2nd FL



This is a 4 bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment. Newly renovated with new appliances. Very close to transportation, only 1.5 hours away from NYC. Will accept housing vouchers. Utilities not included, except water/trash/sewage. Willing to accept surety bond in place of deposit.

