Fantastic, spacious and bright 1 bedroom apartment for rent. Completely updated and clean. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, eat-in-kitchen, renovated full bath and large bedroom. This is a second floor apartment in a four family home in a quiet residential area close to parks, shopping, dining and all Elizabeth has to offer. Mass transit and Newark airport nearby. No pets, good credit a must. Available 8/1/2020