Home
/
Edgewater, NJ
/
9 SOMERSET LANE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:21 PM

9 SOMERSET LANE

9 Somerset Ln · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Somerset Ln, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
A former model home condo with a huge outdoor patio overlooking Manhattan at the sought after Pearl Complex!! The style is the "modern rural" Eastern exposure, high ceilings an oversized windows. Flooded with light all day long!! Stylish gourmet kitchen boasts exhaust system and Bosch major appliances. California closets throughout. New hardwood floors. Freshly painted. Automated security, lighting and climate control. Two garage parking spots side by side on first level. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor heated pool, rooftop deck, resident lounge, screen area and TV screen, and service bar with refrigerator and sink. Steps to restaurants, shops, 158 bus to Port Authority in NYC and parks. Private shuttle to NY Waterway Ferry. A commuter's dream home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 SOMERSET LANE have any available units?
9 SOMERSET LANE has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edgewater, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edgewater Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 SOMERSET LANE have?
Some of 9 SOMERSET LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 SOMERSET LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9 SOMERSET LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 SOMERSET LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9 SOMERSET LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewater.
Does 9 SOMERSET LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9 SOMERSET LANE does offer parking.
Does 9 SOMERSET LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 SOMERSET LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 SOMERSET LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9 SOMERSET LANE has a pool.
Does 9 SOMERSET LANE have accessible units?
No, 9 SOMERSET LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9 SOMERSET LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 SOMERSET LANE has units with dishwashers.
