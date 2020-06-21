All apartments in Edgewater
Location

234 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Edgewater

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Enjoy direct Hudson River & NYC views from this beautifully appointed 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home in The Promenade. This home features wood flooring throughout the main living area, kitchen with granite counter tops and new SS appliances, two large bedrooms, and a balcony with direct NYC views. Master bedroom features en suite bathroom with double sink vanity. With in unit washer/dryer and garage parking, this is truly a place you'll want to call home! The Promenade features fitness center(fee), garage parking, and 24 hour gatehouse at the entrance. Conveniently located next to City Place, enjoy shopping, restaurants, and easy access to NYC all just a short walk away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 THE PROMENADE have any available units?
234 THE PROMENADE has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edgewater, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edgewater Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 THE PROMENADE have?
Some of 234 THE PROMENADE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 THE PROMENADE currently offering any rent specials?
234 THE PROMENADE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 THE PROMENADE pet-friendly?
No, 234 THE PROMENADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewater.
Does 234 THE PROMENADE offer parking?
Yes, 234 THE PROMENADE does offer parking.
Does 234 THE PROMENADE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 THE PROMENADE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 THE PROMENADE have a pool?
Yes, 234 THE PROMENADE has a pool.
Does 234 THE PROMENADE have accessible units?
No, 234 THE PROMENADE does not have accessible units.
Does 234 THE PROMENADE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 THE PROMENADE has units with dishwashers.
