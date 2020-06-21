234 THE PROMENADE

Amenities

Enjoy direct Hudson River & NYC views from this beautifully appointed 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home in The Promenade. This home features wood flooring throughout the main living area, kitchen with granite counter tops and new SS appliances, two large bedrooms, and a balcony with direct NYC views. Master bedroom features en suite bathroom with double sink vanity. With in unit washer/dryer and garage parking, this is truly a place you'll want to call home! The Promenade features fitness center(fee), garage parking, and 24 hour gatehouse at the entrance. Conveniently located next to City Place, enjoy shopping, restaurants, and easy access to NYC all just a short walk away!