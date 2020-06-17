All apartments in Eatontown
Eatontown, NJ
57 Jamestown Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

57 Jamestown Road

57 Jamestown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

57 Jamestown Drive, Eatontown, NJ 07724
Eatontown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy Summer 2020 in this gorgeous 11 room Colonial! Beautiful curb appeal welcomes you to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in sought after location. Versatile, sunny & bright floor plan features double door entry into two story foyer, formal dining room, fabulous eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and lovely cabinets, large den opens to deck overlooking beautiful property, master suite enjoys walk-in closet. Recessed lighting, hardwood floors, large finished basement, 2 car garage. Close to houses of worship, shopping and beach. Don't miss your opportunity to view this very special home! Virtual tour for 57 Jamestown Rd, Eatontown https://animoto.com/play/h2Hvek8xyScjE1prKKRCaw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Jamestown Road have any available units?
57 Jamestown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eatontown, NJ.
What amenities does 57 Jamestown Road have?
Some of 57 Jamestown Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Jamestown Road currently offering any rent specials?
57 Jamestown Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Jamestown Road pet-friendly?
No, 57 Jamestown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eatontown.
Does 57 Jamestown Road offer parking?
Yes, 57 Jamestown Road does offer parking.
Does 57 Jamestown Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Jamestown Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Jamestown Road have a pool?
No, 57 Jamestown Road does not have a pool.
Does 57 Jamestown Road have accessible units?
No, 57 Jamestown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Jamestown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Jamestown Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Jamestown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Jamestown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
