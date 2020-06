Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Summer Rental Priced To Rent! Live in style with this fabulous & immaculate fully renovated home featuring an all new modern kitchen with stainless appliances and stone counter tops, renovated designer inspired bathrooms all overlooking a huge private 1 acre yard w/ paver patio for entertaining. New flooring, furniture, and all new light fixtures add to the modern decor. Close to Houses of Worship, Shopping & Beaches.