All apartments in East Rutherford
Find more places like 79 Washington Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Rutherford, NJ
/
79 Washington Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:41 PM

79 Washington Place

79 Washington Place · (201) 446-8566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Rutherford
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

79 Washington Place, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
East Rutherford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, beautiful, spacious triplex with yard, only 1 block to NYC transportation! This amazing home has so much space & light, tons of closets and a newly refinished basement, w/d in unit and so much more!1st flr-Bright Living Room, oversized separate Dining Room with 2 closets, half bathroom, spacious eat-in-Kitchen with ss appliances and washer/dryer round out the first floor. Sliding doors to private patio and shared yard, perfect for summer. Entire 1st floor has Custom Brazilian HW floors and recessed lighting throughout. 2nd flr-2 full bedrooms. Br 1 has walk-up full stairs to unfinished attic/large storage area. Master Br boasts very large walk in closet, can be used as optional office. Full hall bathroom and linen closet in hallway. Fantastic finished basement with full bathroom, recessed lighting, separate heating, brand new gray floating floors and large utility room with more storage. Driveway parking for 2 cars. Close to NYC trans, shops, restaurants and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Washington Place have any available units?
79 Washington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Rutherford, NJ.
What amenities does 79 Washington Place have?
Some of 79 Washington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Washington Place currently offering any rent specials?
79 Washington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Washington Place pet-friendly?
No, 79 Washington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Rutherford.
Does 79 Washington Place offer parking?
Yes, 79 Washington Place offers parking.
Does 79 Washington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 Washington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Washington Place have a pool?
No, 79 Washington Place does not have a pool.
Does 79 Washington Place have accessible units?
No, 79 Washington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Washington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Washington Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Washington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Washington Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 79 Washington Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Monarch
100 Schindler Court
East Rutherford, NJ 07073
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave
East Rutherford, NJ 07071
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave
East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Similar Pages

East Rutherford 1 BedroomsEast Rutherford 2 Bedrooms
East Rutherford Apartments with GymsEast Rutherford Apartments with Parking
East Rutherford Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJRutherford, NJ
Nanuet, NYAvenel, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJGlen Ridge, NJTenafly, NJShort Hills, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJTarrytown, NYGuttenberg, NJPompton Lakes, NJDobbs Ferry, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity