79 Washington Place

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Bright, beautiful, spacious triplex with yard, only 1 block to NYC transportation! This amazing home has so much space & light, tons of closets and a newly refinished basement, w/d in unit and so much more!1st flr-Bright Living Room, oversized separate Dining Room with 2 closets, half bathroom, spacious eat-in-Kitchen with ss appliances and washer/dryer round out the first floor. Sliding doors to private patio and shared yard, perfect for summer. Entire 1st floor has Custom Brazilian HW floors and recessed lighting throughout. 2nd flr-2 full bedrooms. Br 1 has walk-up full stairs to unfinished attic/large storage area. Master Br boasts very large walk in closet, can be used as optional office. Full hall bathroom and linen closet in hallway. Fantastic finished basement with full bathroom, recessed lighting, separate heating, brand new gray floating floors and large utility room with more storage. Driveway parking for 2 cars. Close to NYC trans, shops, restaurants and bars.