apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
102 Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,015
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Results within 1 mile of East Orange
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
279 FRANKLIN ST
279 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Walking into the apartment at 279 Franklin, you'll be greeted by a gorgeous kitchen with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and dining area.
Results within 5 miles of East Orange
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Last updated July 13 at 08:01am
38 Units Available
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
11 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,259
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,130
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9 Colgate Dr # 6K1
9 Colgate Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
202 PARKER AVE
202 Parker Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,950
2BR Apt. on 2nd fl. Bonus Finish attic (2 rooms+closet) great for Home office or other rooms. Hardwood Floors, large kitchen, dishwasher, DR, and LR. Easy access to NYC commuter trains! Use of Laundry in basement.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
213 BARRINGER DR
213 Barringer Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1799 sqft
Welcome to 213 Barringer Dr. In Nutley! 2 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sf fully upgraded&extended kitchen with newer appliances. 1st fl consists of an open fl plan of kitchen, living, dining, and half bath. 2nd fl consists of 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Montclair
530 VALLEY RD C005H
530 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,750
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious studio condo located in full-service Bellaire House. Enjoy close proximity to Upper Montclair parks, shops, restaurants + NYC bus & train service within blocks from home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
45 HOWARD CT
45 Howard Ct, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, dining room, living room, and kitchen condo in heart of downtown and university heights Newark. Great location within the Society Hill complex- quiet, enclosed court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1 CLARIDGE DR 114
1 Claridge Drive, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated spacious 1 BR, 1.5 BTH 1200 Sq Ft condo with gorgeous Large walk in closet and 3 additional closets.... Extra room can be used as a 2nd BR, Office, Den or DR.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
8 KNUTSEN DR
8 Knutsen Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Meticulously maintained & desirable Glen Eagle Model featuring a rare large grassy backyard area plus hardwood floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen, & living room with skylights & high ceiling.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
123 MILLIGAN PL
123 Milligan Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
Bldg w/ on site superintendent, near Seton Hall U & only 4 blocks from Midtown Direct Train which travels to NYC in under 30 mins. Updated apt, laundry on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
16 Larkin Circle
16 Larkin Cir, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Luxury 3 bedroom condominium rental located directly across from St. Barnabas hospital. Entire condo, including all bedrooms, comes partially furnished and includes washer and dryer inside.
