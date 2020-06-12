144 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ

/
Doddtown
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
25 Marcy Ave 2
25 Marcy Avenue, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 25 Marcy Avenue East Orange NJ - Property Id: 113909 3 bed room one bathroom newly renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances Walk-in bedroom closet, parking ,Quiet neighborhood, 5 mins to parkway, short walk
Greenwood
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
200 North 17th Street
200 North 17th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Applicants must verify all information directly with the owner's representative. Yale Kent does not own or manage this property at this time. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $49.
10 WASHINGTON TER
1 Unit Available
10 WASHINGTON TER
10 Washington Terrace, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Landlord pays commission! This spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the 1st floor, includes exclusive upstairs bedroom, is bright and airy and offers a living room, dining room and den with hardwood floors, a large kitchen with full walk in
Greenwood
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
109 N 16TH ST
109 North 16th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Freshly painted first floor unit in multi-family building with access to backyard and off street parking! Three bedrooms, living room/dining room, full bathroom and eat in kitchen with pantry. Hardwood floors throughout.
12 CHURCH PL
1 Unit Available
12 CHURCH PL
12 Church Place, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Easy to show Split brick brown stone house features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom on a side street and lots of natural light. Fully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Enclosed porch with two entry ways.
Doddtown
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
44-46 LINWOOD PL
44-46 Linwood Place, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located on a very quite street near Bloomfield border, this is a fully renovated apartment with all new finishes has ideal living. Must see!
Greenwood
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
45 EATON PL
45 Eaton Place, East Orange, NJ
Just minutes away from the train station and close to major highways and NYC!.
178 N WALNUT ST
1 Unit Available
178 N WALNUT ST
178 North Walnut Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious move in ready apartment on a quiet street close to public transportation. assign parking for 1 vehicle
78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403
1 Unit Available
78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403
78 South Harrison Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
MUST SEE! Apartment Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated and ready for immediate move in.
157 Myrtle Ave 1ST FL
1 Unit Available
157 Myrtle Ave 1ST FL
157 Myrtle Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
MYRTLE AVE NEW JERSEY APARTMENT - Property Id: 115946 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115946 Property Id 115946 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847594)
West Side
West Side
1 Unit Available
391 S 10th St
391 South 10th Street, Newark, NJ
NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*SS APPLIANCES*BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!! - Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW
Lower Vailsburg
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
110 Vermont Ave 1
110 Vermont Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 bedroom RENOVATED APARTMENT - Property Id: 296196 Brand new apartment. 3 bedrooms 1 baths. Huge living room. 1 spot in driveway. Ready to move in. Call today for a showing. 973-474-0238 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Fairmount
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
67 S 9th St
67 South 9th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 bedroom Apartment for rent - Property Id: 266712 Renovated apartment. Move in today. 3bedroom 1bath spacious living room. Call owner today to showing. Section 8 welcome Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Fairmount
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
357 Grove St 2
357 Grove St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
357 Grove Street - Property Id: 195160 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195160 Property Id 195160 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826716)
Lower Roseville
Lower Roseville
1 Unit Available
204 3rd Street
204 North 3rd Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1386 sqft
Single Family Home 3 beds 2 baths Newark - Beautiful single family home, recently renovated, walking distance to the train station. Three bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 2 half bathrooms, spacious backyard and huge basement ideal for storage.
Fairmount
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
96 South 14th Street
96 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just
Lower Vailsburg
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
77 Pine Grove Terrace
77 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL*BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLRS*SS APPLIANCES*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - WELCOME TO VAILSBURG NEWARK!! Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous
West Side
West Side
1 Unit Available
603 S 17th Street
603 South 17th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Apartment + ParkingHuge (Master) Bedroom with Large Walk-In ClosetLarge Living RoomSpacious Kitchen Lots of Cabinets ( Eat-in-kitchen)Large Walk-In- Pantry 2 Other Spacious BedroomsUpdated BathroomWood Flooring Baseboard Heating3rd
Fairmount
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
179 S 7th Street
179 South 7th Street, Newark, NJ
Brand New 4 Bedroom Apartments Modern Large 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths Large Living Room/ Kitchen ComboSpacious BedroomsHardwood FlooringCentral Heating Brand New Appliancebr Close to Rutgers Bio /Health /Doctorsoffice /University HospitalMajor
West Side
West Side
1 Unit Available
465 S 14th Street
465 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Apartment 2 Full BathsRenovated Apartment Large Bedrooms --- Carpeted Updated BathroomVery Large Kitchen lots of Cabinets Eat-in- Kitchen Hardwood Flooring BalconyBack Yard Access 2nd Floor Apartment br Available Immediately Call
26 Parkway West
1 Unit Available
26 Parkway West
26 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom colonial with HW floors, fireplace, and modern kitchen and bath, nestled in park like setting. This home is also extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail.
West Side
West Side
1 Unit Available
357 S 8TH ST
357 South 8th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome home to this beautiful 3Bds/2FB newly renovated Duplex. Hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, 9ft Ceilings, backyard for entertaining and near shopping. and dining. Open Concept with Breakfast Bar, it's the perfect place to call home.
Lower Roseville
Lower Roseville
1 Unit Available
162 N 12TH ST
162 North 12th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Will Not Last Beautiful Fully Renovated 3 Bed -1 Bath, located in the Upper Roseville Section. Easily accessible to downtown Newark and NYC. 5 Minute drive to GSPW.
Fairmount
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
150 LITTLETON AVE
150 Littleton Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Renovated 3 bedroom apartments for rent located directly across the street from Kipp Academy.
