506 Harding Road

Come see this spacious 2 bedroom condo in a great part of Freehold Township, minutes from great restaurants, shopping centers, mall and attraction. Large size living/dining room with additional great room leading to balcony. There is 1 and 1/2 baths. 1 walk-in closets per bedroom. Kitchen has dine in counter space. Newer water heater, refrigerator, stove and built in microwave. Recessed lighting throughout.Access to entry way is on second floor. 2 designated parking spots (5 & 5A)**NO SMOKING**