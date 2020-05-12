All apartments in East Freehold
506 Harding Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:59 AM

506 Harding Road

506 Harding Road · (908) 415-8453
Location

506 Harding Road, East Freehold, NJ 07728
East Freehold

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this spacious 2 bedroom condo in a great part of Freehold Township, minutes from great restaurants, shopping centers, mall and attraction. Large size living/dining room with additional great room leading to balcony. There is 1 and 1/2 baths. 1 walk-in closets per bedroom. Kitchen has dine in counter space. Newer water heater, refrigerator, stove and built in microwave. Recessed lighting throughout.Access to entry way is on second floor. 2 designated parking spots (5 & 5A)**NO SMOKING**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Harding Road have any available units?
506 Harding Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 506 Harding Road have?
Some of 506 Harding Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Harding Road currently offering any rent specials?
506 Harding Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Harding Road pet-friendly?
No, 506 Harding Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Freehold.
Does 506 Harding Road offer parking?
Yes, 506 Harding Road does offer parking.
Does 506 Harding Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Harding Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Harding Road have a pool?
No, 506 Harding Road does not have a pool.
Does 506 Harding Road have accessible units?
No, 506 Harding Road does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Harding Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Harding Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Harding Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Harding Road does not have units with air conditioning.
