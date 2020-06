Amenities

This twin house is ready for immediate occupancy. It has been freshly cleaned just prior to listing. All painting throughout and the carpet on the third floor was newly done in 2018. There are hardwood floors throughout the first and second floors, with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is a concrete patio in the back yard, which is also new as of 2018. Additionally, Knight Park is only a short walk from your front door.This house is approximately one mile from the PATCO Speedline and close to many major highways and bridges. A completed full NTN report is required to be provided prior to showings.