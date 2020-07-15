/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:06 AM
135 Studio Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
20 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
516 RICHEY AVENUE
516 Richey Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$900
450 sqft
Adorable, renovated studio apartment in convenient location. Features laundry, great closet space and storage! New eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and full refrigerator, ton of cabinets and counter space, built-in fold-down table.
Results within 1 mile of Collingswood
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
13 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Results within 5 miles of Collingswood
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
59 Units Available
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
11 Units Available
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
23 Units Available
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,034
640 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
6 Units Available
Passyunk Square
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,480
450 sqft
This upbeat community offers residents a game room, concierge, fire pit and controlled access. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry are featured inside the apartments. Just moments from the shopping and public transit along Broad Street.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
2 Units Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 02:13 PM
29 Units Available
Old City
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,465
352 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 7 at 05:07 PM
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Square West
1022 Pine St Unit 2R
1022 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,150
Light filled Studio efficiency along beautiful Pine St. Inquire for an immediate link to our video tour. Secure access building with pinpad entry, perfect for amazon deliveries. Well maintained building, previously airbnb's.
1 of 36
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old City
45 N 3rd St
45 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$5,417
2600 sqft
Stunning loft in Old City Philadelphia. This office features original exposed brick and natural light with oversized windows featuring fantastic views.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Square West
927 Spruce St Apt 2R
927 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,250
600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 927 Spruce Unit-2R is a 400 square foot studio apartment available 9/1/20 for $1,250.00. It offers hardwood floor a newer kitchen, granite counters, dishwasher and central air. The laundry is in the basement. (RLNE5880630)
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitman
649 Durfor street
649 Durfor Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large commercial space on the busy street. Lots of Foot traffic. - Large commercial space. Mix use. Ceramic tiles on the floor, Central AC, unfinished 1/2 basement, Newly renovated. Zoning Mix use/CMX-2. Triple net. Net Net Net. (RLNE2918976)
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
501 FITZWATER ST
501 Fitzwater Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 FITZWATER ST in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Square West
932 PINE ST
932 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
Approximately 1600+ sq ft First Floor office Space in the heart of Washington Square West! This is perfect for office space/ DR's office but easy conversion to just about any use! Featuring large waiting / reception area, 5-6 private treatment rooms.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Square West
1122 Spruce St Apt 5D
1122 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,100
350 sqft
1122 Spruce Street Unit-5D is a 400 square foot, studio available 7/1 for $1,100.00. Offering a newer kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer Dryer is in the basement. Heat is included in the rent.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
8 Units Available
Queen Village
514 SOUTH STREET
514 South Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,425
235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 514 SOUTH STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Old City
218-26 ARCH STREET
218-26 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,595
352 sqft
IT'S ALWAYS BETTER AT THE TOP! This just released, and off the charts STUDIO residence, at 218 ARCH STREET offers the ultimate OLD CITY views.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1503 MARLTON PIKE PIKE
1503 New Jersey Highway 70, Barclay, NJ
Studio
$3,200
Three Bay auto repair with three lifts
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
728 S SCHELL STREET
728 South Schell Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$525
992 sqft
Garage available for rent in Bella Vista, 28" x 14". Has basement for extra storage.Electric door.Storage garageParking garageContractor materials$525.00/month. 1st month, last month, and 1 month security due at signing.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Northern Liberties
109 W WILDEY STREET
109 West Wildey Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
580 sqft
Available NOW:The Schoolhouse Lofts are a community of modern-industrial artist lofts inside the historic Daniel Boone School in the Northern Liberties area of Philadelphia.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Square West
265 S 9TH STREET
265 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$975
258 sqft
Adorable Studio w Working Fireplace available for Rent. Fabulous location one block from Jefferson and Pennsylvania Hospitals, the bus and rail lines, and 2 blocks away from Washington Square Park.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Square West
1126 Spruce St Apt 1F
1126 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,160
350 sqft
1126 Spruce Street - Unit 1F is a 350 square foot studio apartment available NOW for $1,160.00. There is a newer kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. The laundry is in the basement.
Similar Pages
Collingswood 1 BedroomsCollingswood 2 BedroomsCollingswood 3 BedroomsCollingswood Accessible ApartmentsCollingswood Apartments with Balcony
Collingswood Apartments with GarageCollingswood Apartments with GymCollingswood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollingswood Apartments with ParkingCollingswood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJ