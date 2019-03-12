All apartments in Collingswood
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

505 WHITE HORSE PIKE

505 White Horse Pike · (856) 547-5678
Location

505 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ 08107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C2 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Move right in and enjoy one floor living in this spacious , freshly painted 1700 + sq ft home. Both bedrooms offer fully tilled baths that feature 5' walk-in showers plus a whirlpool tub in the main suite that also includes a full wall of closets! There is a large living room & formal dining room and a family room with vaulted ceilings. The brand new kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There is also an enclosed side porch. Additional storage is offered in the attic. All appliances, wa,dr,refrigerator, are included in this rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE have any available units?
505 WHITE HORSE PIKE has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE have?
Some of 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
505 WHITE HORSE PIKE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collingswood.
Does 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE offer parking?
No, 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE does not offer parking.
Does 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE have a pool?
Yes, 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE has a pool.
Does 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE have accessible units?
No, 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 WHITE HORSE PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
