505 WHITE HORSE PIKE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Move right in and enjoy one floor living in this spacious , freshly painted 1700 + sq ft home. Both bedrooms offer fully tilled baths that feature 5' walk-in showers plus a whirlpool tub in the main suite that also includes a full wall of closets! There is a large living room & formal dining room and a family room with vaulted ceilings. The brand new kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There is also an enclosed side porch. Additional storage is offered in the attic. All appliances, wa,dr,refrigerator, are included in this rental.