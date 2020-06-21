All apartments in Clifton
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:18 AM

26 HURON AVE

26 Huron Avenue · (973) 725-3778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Huron Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013
Athenia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Apartment has updated appliances, New wooden floors thru out, Freshly painted,No Pets allowed, Tenants responsible for there on recycling. parking is on side of building. WASHER /DRYER HOOK-UP. Parking for the first floor tenant Only. The use of the back yard as well,the snow removal and grass cutting is relied on the landlord and Tenant AGREEMENT . WASHER & DRYER HOOK-UP IN BASEMENT. Interested Party's will be asked to ware masks and gloves at showing. Credit Report ,1.5 security, tenants pays agents 1 month commission. available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 HURON AVE have any available units?
26 HURON AVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 HURON AVE have?
Some of 26 HURON AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 HURON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
26 HURON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 HURON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 26 HURON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 26 HURON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 26 HURON AVE does offer parking.
Does 26 HURON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 HURON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 HURON AVE have a pool?
No, 26 HURON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 26 HURON AVE have accessible units?
No, 26 HURON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 26 HURON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 HURON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 HURON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 HURON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
