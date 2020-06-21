26 HURON AVE

Amenities
Apartment has updated appliances, New wooden floors thru out, Freshly painted,No Pets allowed, Tenants responsible for there on recycling. parking is on side of building. WASHER /DRYER HOOK-UP. Parking for the first floor tenant Only. The use of the back yard as well,the snow removal and grass cutting is relied on the landlord and Tenant AGREEMENT . WASHER & DRYER HOOK-UP IN BASEMENT. Interested Party's will be asked to ware masks and gloves at showing. Credit Report ,1.5 security, tenants pays agents 1 month commission. available June 1st.