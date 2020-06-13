Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

929 Apartments for rent in Cliffside Park, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6 MARION AVE
6 Marion Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2800 sqft
This New construction townhome boasting over 2,800 Square feet. This 3 full bedroom, 3 full bathroom, & 2 half bathroom is highlighted by a grand entrance and open concept main living area.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
300 Winston Dr
300 Winston Dr, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Condo Renovated - Property Id: 211095 Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cliffside Park
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Edgewater
18 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,630
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1285 15th St 19
1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 171137 Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7603 River Rd 5
7603 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 125867 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8203 Boulevard E 28G
8203 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1115 sqft
NO BROKER FEE 2BR DEAL W ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 108183 *NO BROKER FEE* *DOUBLE BALCONY* *DOWNTOWN NYC FACING STUDIO APARTMENT! *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *NO AMENITY FEE* *NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE* Private 20 Foot Balconies 24 Hour

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
760 River Rd 20
760 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 207203 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
51 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Murray
51 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,525
790 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 179698 In the Heart of Edgewater walking distance to Oyster, View, City Place Mall Shops and Supermarkets, Spacious Studios.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston
33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,525
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 163098 In the Heart of Edgewater walking distance to Oyster, View, City Place Mall Shops and Supermarkets, Spacious Studios.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
45 River Road 01
45 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
$2,170
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oyster - Property Id: 54140 - No broker fee!!! - 2 Months Free !! (Select Units) - $1000 security deposit (Prospects with good credit) - Washer/Dryer In unit !! - New stainless steal appliances/hardwood floors and balcony !!! - EZ Commute to

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
173 Kensington Drive
173 Kensington Drive, Fort Lee, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2800 sqft
173 Kensington Drive - Property Id: 244687 Welcome to Kensington Park, an exclusive gated community on The Palisades.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1203 River Road
1203 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,950
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1203 River Road Apt #19K, Edgewater, NJ 07020 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Theresa Lee, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 944-9000. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
9039 PALISADE AVE
9039 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
621 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment available in upper North Bergen. Large living room and dining area with Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
234 THE PROMENADE
234 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1496 sqft
Enjoy direct Hudson River & NYC views from this beautifully appointed 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home in The Promenade.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7855 BLVD EAST
7855 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Spacious and freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath with large living room, dining room, balcony overlooking pool and park with lake. Apt. has beautiful views of adjacent Park with Lake and Pool. Beautiful sunsets as well. Apt.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9249 KENNEDY BLVD
9249 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern large one bedroom apartment with a den. Hardwood floors throughout in an elevator building, just steps to NYC transportation. Conveniently located in the racetrack area and close to beautiful park, Braddock park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Woodcliff
1 Unit Available
9055 PALISADE AVE
9055 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1226 sqft
Beautiful 1225sf 2br/2bth in Elevator blg. 1 Car garage pkg and private balcony off gracious living/dining room combination. Open floor plan perfect for family gatherings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
9 SOMERSET LANE
9 Somerset Ln, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1467 sqft
A former model home condo with a huge outdoor patio overlooking Manhattan at the sought after Pearl Complex!! The style is the "modern rural" Eastern exposure, high ceilings an oversized windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8841 KENNEDY BLVD
8841 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Beautifully maintained 950 sq ft 1 bedroom,1 bathroom condo with home office (or convert to 2nd bedroom) that has been recently updated.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
215 9th St
215 9th Street, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated apartment on a quiet residential street in a highly desirable section of Palisades Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cliffside Park, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cliffside Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

