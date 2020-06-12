/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
642 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cliffside Park, NJ
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 506
201 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1845 sqft
UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221806 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
181 COTTAGE LN
181 Cottage Place, Cliffside Park, NJ
COMPLETELY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURES 4BR AND 2 FULL BATH. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED FOR A QUICK COMMUTE TO NYC. FULL FINISHED GROUND LEVEL BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH.HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE BACKYARD.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6 MARION AVE
6 Marion Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2800 sqft
This New construction townhome boasting over 2,800 Square feet. This 3 full bedroom, 3 full bathroom, & 2 half bathroom is highlighted by a grand entrance and open concept main living area.
Results within 1 mile of Cliffside Park
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Edgewater
8 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,740
1640 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
14 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,155
2100 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Edgewater
18 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1345 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7499 River Road 11 Ave
7499 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1600 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297435 Amazing 1600 Sqft 3 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7701 Marine Rd 3
7701 Marine Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,515
1700 sqft
The Duchess Homes - Property Id: 118541 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6650 River Road 6
6650 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1900 sqft
The Duchess - 3 Bedroom NYC Views - Property Id: 81030 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
660 River Road 3
660 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,758
The Duchess - Property Id: 52774 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
840 River Road 4
840 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,860
3/Bed 3/Bath For Rent - Property Id: 44514 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
173 Kensington Drive
173 Kensington Drive, Fort Lee, NJ
173 Kensington Drive - Property Id: 244687 Welcome to Kensington Park, an exclusive gated community on The Palisades.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ridgefield Heights
1 Unit Available
767 Bergen Blvd
767 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOME. NEWLY PAINTED AND NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN L-SHAPED LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH NEW REFRIGERATOR AND NEWER WALL OVEN, RANGE AND DISHWASHER.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
30 COLUMBIA TER
30 Columbia Terrace, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great and spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry room. The master bedroom is located in the ground floor along with a master bath. There is plenty of street parking space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
215 9th St
215 9th Street, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated apartment on a quiet residential street in a highly desirable section of Palisades Park.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1407 88TH ST
1407 88th St, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1900 sqft
New construction two family home. This unit is on the 1st floor with all the bells and whistles.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
801 EDGEWOOD LANE
801 Edgewood Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2748 sqft
**NO SECURITY DEPOSIT UPFRONT**New Construction townhome boasting 2900 sqft of high end living space that will surely impress.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1502 91ST ST
1502 91st Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Totally Renovated 3Bedrooms / 1 Bath. Interior & Exterior professionally designed.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
113 77th St
113 77th Street, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1450 sqft
Fully renovated 3brs Apt for rent - Property Id: 237804 Fully renovated 3BRS Apt for rent on the 2nd floor. Top of the line appliances. Move in ready. Steps to Blvd East Broker fee applies.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7908 KENNEDY BLVD
7908 John F Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Enjoy 3 Bedroom duplex style apartment at desirable North Bergen race track area! Enjoy Bright and spacious apartment with lots of closets space, finished attic for extra living space, recreation room, guest room or large office.
