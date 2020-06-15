90 Gorge Rd 2401

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge gym pool sauna yoga

Spacious 1/Bdrm Near NYC - Property Id: 271234



- No Broker Fee



- $1,000 Security Deposit.



- Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term)



- Washer / Dryer In Unit.



Perched in the Gold Coast neighborhood of Edgewater and quick ferry ride from Mid-Town & Down-Town Manhattan, Riello offers unparalleled connectivity whether you're venturing our for work or play. Riello offers trademark and exhilarating views of Manhattan that will leave you motivated and revitalized. It's for the ultimate renter looking for a combination of space, high end luxury, entertainment and ease of commute.



Take Advantage of the multitude of amenities offered at The Riello including a resort style heated pool overlooking the Manhattan skyline, 24/7 concierge, high performance gym with an abundance of equipment yoga room, sauna, steam room and more !

