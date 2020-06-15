All apartments in Cliffside Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

90 Gorge Rd 2401

90 Gorge Road · (201) 580-0724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2401 · Avail. now

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
pool
sauna
yoga
Spacious 1/Bdrm Near NYC - Property Id: 271234

- No Broker Fee

- $1,000 Security Deposit.

- Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term)

- Washer / Dryer In Unit.

Perched in the Gold Coast neighborhood of Edgewater and quick ferry ride from Mid-Town & Down-Town Manhattan, Riello offers unparalleled connectivity whether you're venturing our for work or play. Riello offers trademark and exhilarating views of Manhattan that will leave you motivated and revitalized. It's for the ultimate renter looking for a combination of space, high end luxury, entertainment and ease of commute.

Take Advantage of the multitude of amenities offered at The Riello including a resort style heated pool overlooking the Manhattan skyline, 24/7 concierge, high performance gym with an abundance of equipment yoga room, sauna, steam room and more !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271234
Property Id 271234

(RLNE5812375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

