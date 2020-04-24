55 SUMMIT AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully maintained & cared for 2 bedroom 2ndfl apt in a 2 family w/Eat-in-Kitchen w/newer SS appliances dishwasher, Gas Stove, & Refrigerator. Granite counter tops & plenty of maple cabinetry. CAC Newer stack-able washer/dryer in EIK. Upstairs entry hall has additional storage area, Master bedroom easily accommodates a queen bedroom & its furnishings & has a large walk in-closet. 2nd bedroom has a single closet. It can work well as an office/guest room too. Access to attic storage for seasonal belongings. Attractive full bathroom. Large living rm/hard wood floors that go throughout apartment. 2 Car parking, Freshly painted throughout,new kitchen flooring, new windows & front porch. Near Train. Gen. maintenance, lawn care & driveway snow removal included, No smoking in or on premises, No pets.