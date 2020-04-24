All apartments in Chatham
55 SUMMIT AVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:50 PM

55 SUMMIT AVE

55 Summit Avenue · (866) 201-6210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ 07928
Chatham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully maintained & cared for 2 bedroom 2ndfl apt in a 2 family w/Eat-in-Kitchen w/newer SS appliances dishwasher, Gas Stove, & Refrigerator. Granite counter tops & plenty of maple cabinetry. CAC Newer stack-able washer/dryer in EIK. Upstairs entry hall has additional storage area, Master bedroom easily accommodates a queen bedroom & its furnishings & has a large walk in-closet. 2nd bedroom has a single closet. It can work well as an office/guest room too. Access to attic storage for seasonal belongings. Attractive full bathroom. Large living rm/hard wood floors that go throughout apartment. 2 Car parking, Freshly painted throughout,new kitchen flooring, new windows & front porch. Near Train. Gen. maintenance, lawn care & driveway snow removal included, No smoking in or on premises, No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 SUMMIT AVE have any available units?
55 SUMMIT AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 SUMMIT AVE have?
Some of 55 SUMMIT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 SUMMIT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
55 SUMMIT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 SUMMIT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 55 SUMMIT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chatham.
Does 55 SUMMIT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 55 SUMMIT AVE does offer parking.
Does 55 SUMMIT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 SUMMIT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 SUMMIT AVE have a pool?
No, 55 SUMMIT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 55 SUMMIT AVE have accessible units?
No, 55 SUMMIT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 55 SUMMIT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 SUMMIT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 SUMMIT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 SUMMIT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
