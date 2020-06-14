45 Apartments for rent in Carteret, NJ with gym
Tired of paying an exorbitant sales tax? Shop in Carteret's Urban Enterprise Zone and reap the savings of a lower than average sales tax.
Carteret was formed in 1906 as a borough of Roosevelt; however, in 1922, the name of the borough was changed to Carteret. The name of the city pays homage to one of the first proprietors of New Jersey, George Carteret, and his son, Philip, who was the first Royal Governor of New Jersey. Since 2000, the population in Carteret increased nearly 10% to 22,844 in 2010. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Carteret renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.