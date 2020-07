Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Experience luxury style living at Bristol Station in Carteret, NJ, a gated

apartment community with full service amenities. Located in easy distance

of NJ Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway, Bristol Station is a

commuters dream. Our spacious Carteret apartments are fully outfitted for

your comfort. With on site amenities including a sparkling swimming pool,

fitness center and ample parking, youll find the lifestyle you were

looking for at Bristol Station.



Explore our 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom floor plan options and find your perfect home. Our apartments feature a

full suite of upscale appliances including a washer / dryer in every unit!

Choose the apartment that suits your life and make your move with peace of

mind knowing our dedicated team is standing by to give you the warmest

welcome home.